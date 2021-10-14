In rare move, ComEd taps outsider as new CEO
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Our view: A new honor for Angelou
The Air Force is about to slap a frickin’ laser beam on its deadliest gunship
Putting satirists out of business; Simon Lincoln Reader’s latest targets
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Former Central Kitsap firefighter gets 6 years in online child sex sting
Australians will finally be allowed overseas from November 1
Denise Richards finds it 'distasteful' her name keeps dragged on RHOBH after her season ten exit
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Washington apologizes for late announcement on Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement
B.C. rent rates highest in Canada, Vancouver remains country’s most expensive city: report
King County, WA Illustrates Failure of Gun Control Laws
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WSDOT to temporarily close several rest areas due to vandalism, other issues
N.F.L.’s Top Lawyer Had Cozy Relationship With Washington Team President
Washington apologizes for late announcement on Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Somerset Stunner Offers Many Rooms With A View
Former Central Kitsap firefighter gets 6 years in online child sex sting
Quarantine scrapped for international arrivals into NSW from November 1
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
In rare move, ComEd taps outsider as new CEO
Crain's Chicago Business - Crain's Chicago Business
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Gil Quiniones, who runs the New York Power Authority, will have the challenging task of restoring the utility's tarnished reputation.
Read Full Story on chicagobusiness.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Blackhawks vs Devils Picks and Predictions: New Jersey Gets Favorable Home-Opener
COVID and economy take center stage in New Jersey governor's race
Paterson schools adding off-duty police officers amid security guard shortage
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL