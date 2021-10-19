Indiana Grand Season Expands to 127 Days in 2022
Indiana Grand Season Expands to 127 Days in 2022
BloodHorse - The Blood-Horse
10/19/21
The Indiana Horse Racing Commission met Oct. 19 and approved a request for a 127-day racing season at Indiana Grand in 2022 from April 19-Nov. 23.
Read Full Story on bloodhorse.com
