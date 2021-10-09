Intangible qualities set Jim Hess apart from most football coaches
Intangible qualities set Jim Hess apart from most football coaches
Mike Lee - San Angelo Standard-Times on MSN.com
10/9/21
Former Angelo State University head football coach Jim Hess, who passed away on Oct. 2, had intangible qualities that most of his peers did not.
