It's official! Lance named 49ers' starting QB vs. Cardinals
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
USCHO BETTOR’S EDGE: Denver Pioneers, UMD Bulldogs among top favorites in USCHO’s inaugural handicapping column
Battle-tested Husson opens its conference schedule at home against Curry on Saturday
AFRL scientists present results from DSX spacecraft experiments
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
AFRL scientists present results from DSX spacecraft experiments
He Almost Died Training for NYCM—Now, He’s Running His Third Major Marathon in Chicago
Middlesex Community College backs bill aimed at making college campuses “hunger free”
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Middlesex Community College backs bill aimed at making college campuses “hunger free”
Rita O’Brien Dee inspires new Community Teamwork behavioral health program
Bus driver shortage weighs on Newton's high school sports season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
It's official! Lance named 49ers' starting QB vs. Cardinals
Matt Maiocco - NBC Sports
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The 49ers (2-2) will take on the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with rookie Trey Lance making his first career start.
Read Full Story on nbcsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Skydive Arizona hosting national championships
Arizona's 'EV friendliness' puts it in middle tier of states
Arizona State runs over Stanford, 28-10
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL