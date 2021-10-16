Jamestown Shuts Out Minot on the Road
Jamestown Shuts Out Minot on the Road
Jarin Matheny - News Dakota
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The #2 Jamestown High School football team picked up its second shutout of the year on Friday night as the Blue Jays took down Minot 21-0 in the Magic City. The Blue Jay
Read Full Story on newsdakota.com
