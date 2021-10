Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More

At the online showcase for her debut album, “GLASSY,” former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu Ri talked about venturing out on her own as a solo artist. Released on October 7, “GLASSY” is a dance pop genre track with a catchy melody that shows off Jo Yu Ri’s voice.