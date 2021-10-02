Jordan Travis announced as starting quarterback for Florida State vs. Syracuse
Jordan Travis announced as starting quarterback for Florida State vs. Syracuse
Curt Weiler - Tallahassee Democrat on MSN.com
10/2/21
There's been another change at quarterback for the Seminoles as Jordan Travis will start vs. Syracuse ahead of McKenzie Milton.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
