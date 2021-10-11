Kathy Griffin Calls Matthew McConaughey an 'Idiot' Over Texas Voting Rights Discussion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Despite New Orleans' garbage crisis, LaToya Cantrell a lock for reelection, survey says
Nick Cannon Reveals Mariah Carey Was Mad After Giving This Gift To Their Twins
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'Shoeless' Joe Jackson baseball photo sells for record $1.4M
CMT INTERVIEW: Willie Jones On “Get Low, Get High” And Bringing Major League Baseball To Music City
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football vs. Appalachian State: Scouting report, score prediction
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State odds: 2021 college football picks, Oct. 12 predictions from expert on 9-2 run
‘Shoeless’ Joe Jackson signed baseball photo sells for record price at auction
Voter registration for Louisiana’s Nov. 13 election ends Wednesday – here’s how to make it happen
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
INVESTOR ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of APPH, HYZN, SAM Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set
Louisiana vs. Appalachian State odds: 2021 college football picks, Oct. 12 predictions from expert on 9-2 run
Liberty vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This Week's Events In New Orleans Area
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football vs. Appalachian State: Scouting report, score prediction
Shreveport Little Theater putting final touches on ‘The Foreigner’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Kathy Griffin Calls Matthew McConaughey an 'Idiot' Over Texas Voting Rights Discussion
Ryan Smith - Newsweek
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Matthew McConaughey, who has hinted at a gubernatorial run in his home state of Texas, failed to impress Kathy Griffin in one of his recent interviews.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cooper doesn't hide what he's thinking with Cowboys rolling
Rangers 2022 Payroll: MLBTR's Arbitration Projections
Chicago White Sox ALDS Game 4 versus Houston Astros postponed
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL