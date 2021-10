Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) ("PayPal") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PayPal securities between February 9,