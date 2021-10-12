Kim Kardashian 'glad' to have ex Kanye West's support during 'SNL' hosting
Kim Kardashian 'glad' to have ex Kanye West's support during 'SNL' hosting
ANI - The New Indian Express
10/12/21
Despite the impending divorce, Kanye reportedly supported and gave Kim advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on 'SNL' as a musical guest seven times.
