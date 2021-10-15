LaserShip names Mike Roth, top Amazon logistics executive, interim CEO: Source
LaserShip names Mike Roth, top Amazon logistics executive, interim CEO: Source
Mark Solomon - freightwaves.com
10/15/21
News comes days before LaserShip’s private equity parent to announce $1.3 billion purchase of fellow regional delivery firm OnTrac.
Read Full Story on freightwaves.com
