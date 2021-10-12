Lawmakers advance $25M cost-of-living hike for teachers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
'Walking Dead' Zombies Seen at Richmond's Maymont Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Flying Dog Launches Summer Beer Flavored By Dolle's Saltwater Taffy
Recipe: Summer Seafood Boil
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
To keep job, Newport News Shipbuilding employees will have to be fully vaccinated by December 8
‘Visionary’ leader altered the trajectory of Christopher Newport University
Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden isn't 'reading the room'? Then why do his proposals poll so well?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'It's not your fault;' A survivor's message ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream Event Is Back in Full Force for 2021
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lawmakers advance $25M cost-of-living hike for teachers
Dustin Bleizeffer - WyoFile
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Wyoming teachers and staff may see an annual cost-of-living adjustment in the 2022-23 biennium as lawmakers advance $25 million hike.
Read Full Story on wyofile.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 39
Kanye West lists famous Wyoming ranch, business properties for sale: report
'We'll All Move On': Kanye West Lists Wyoming Ranch for Sale and Residents Shrug
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL