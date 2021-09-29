Legendary Texas Head Coach Rick Barnes' Return to Austin Slated for Primetime
.
Legendary Texas Head Coach Rick Barnes' Return to Austin Slated for Primetime
Zach Dimmitt - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
9/29/21
Barnes will make his return to the Frank Erwin Center as Tennessee's head coach on Jan. 29 when the Volunteers take on the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge
Read Full Story on si.com
