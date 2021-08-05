Letters to the Editor: Will far-left, anti-Newsom Democrats give California a Republican governor?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
DC's National Theatre Reveals 2021-2022 Season, Exclusive Subscriber Perks
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of DC History
Kilwins' DC Shop Is Handing Out Free Ice Cream on Sunday!
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Infamous Urban Legends
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
Our Washingtonians Now: Bill Nye (The Science Guy)
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases
Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Close This Weekend
These Local Non-Profits Are Helping Afghan Refugees Resettle in DC
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 27-29)
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 20–22)
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Letters to the Editor: Will far-left, anti-Newsom Democrats give California a Republican governor?
Aug. 4, 2021 3 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
8/5/21
Join the Community
shares
A letter from a 'socialist' Democrat voting in protest to recall Newsom has readers warning that the alternative could be much worse.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How Larry Elder upended the California recall
New documentary on California's top whitewater kayaker lands on Netflix
Who pays the price for California's affordable housing?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL