Logan Webb masterful in first postseason start, Giants beat rival Dodgers in NLDS Game 1
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Mormon Land’: Is the church in the midst of sea change — and how might it navigate the rocky waters?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bountiful claims first region title since 2012 in dominating win over Northridge on road
Prep report: Miners girls tennis in the hunt at states
Biden to announce expansion of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments Friday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bountiful claims first region title since 2012 in dominating win over Northridge on road
Syracuse sends seniors out with 19-14 win over region foe Layton
Biden to announce expansion of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase monuments Friday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Prep report: Miners girls tennis in the hunt at states
State boys golf: Lone Peak, Skyline, Ridgeline, Morgan, Beaver crowned champs
Laura Bell Bundy to Perform at On Pitch Performing Arts
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Logan Webb masterful in first postseason start, Giants beat rival Dodgers in NLDS Game 1
Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Logan Webb tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Buster Posey slugged a two-run home run to lead the Giants over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Map: See if you could be affected by PG&E's potential October 11 power shutoff
Ethnic Studies Becomes Graduation Requirement For California Students
PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs for 44,000 customers Monday
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL