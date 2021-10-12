Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams wins prestigious award
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Portland Center Stage Commissions New Musical HOMBRES
NBA Entertaining Rankings: Most Exciting Teams to Watch
Child sex abuse victim: 'I'm still angry, but I haven't let him ruin my life'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bangor referendums aimed at making future ballots more accessible for the visually impaired
Lakers welcome back Avery Bradley ‘with open arms’
LeBron, AD stress patience, positivity after Westbrook's shaky debut
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
PTC gets back on the boards! Digging in to the 2021-22 season
Booster shots and antibodies: What you need to know
Fans Lament Lakers Trading for Russell Westbrook Over Kings Star
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Penobscot County will spend nearly $1M next year to send inmates to other jails
Booster shots and antibodies: What you need to know
High School Loosens Quarantine Rules, Loses Opponent
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
PTC gets back on the boards! Digging in to the 2021-22 season
NLH officials applaud First Circuit Court of Appeals decision on Maine’s health care worker vaccination requirement
LeBron James’ advice after Russell Westbrook’s miserable Lakers debut
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams wins prestigious award
Kirby Adams - Courier-Journal on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Teddy Abrams, Music Director of the Louisville Orchestra has been named Musical America’s Conductor of the Year 2022
Read Full Story on courier-journal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Freed by Gov. Matt Bevin, Dayton Jones agrees to prison term for nearly fatal sodomy
Buddy Bench in Corbin inspires Fr. Sichko to fund one in Lexington
Freshman fraternity member at Kentucky dies from 'presumed alcohol toxicity'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL