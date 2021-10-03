Low-Pressure System to Usher in Cooler San Diego Area Weather Midweek
Elizabeth Ireland - Times of San Diego
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
The combination of weak upper ridging and a very dry air mass was predicted to result in another hot day across San Diego County Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
