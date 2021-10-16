Maine schools eligible to win $1,000 in outdoor challenge
Maine schools eligible to win $1,000 in outdoor challenge
Stacy Blanchet - Sun Journal
10/16/21
Teens to Trails is to partner with Arcadia to encourage students to spend more time outdoors from Oct. 23 to 29.
Read Full Story on sunjournal.com
