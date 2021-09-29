Malawi's Pizza Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Fredericksburg Food Truck
Malawi's Pizza Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Fredericksburg Food Truck
Liam Griffin - Patch on MSN.com
9/29/21
Malawi's Pizza in Fredericksburg is celebrating their 4th year in business and the addition of a new food truck at a ceremony on Thursday.
Read Full Story on patch.com
