Man charged with arson after attack on Democratic Party headquarters in Austin
Charles Davis - Yahoo! Sports
10/1/21
Ryan Faircloth was arrested on Friday, and according to authorities, confessed to trying to set fire to the Travis County Democratic Party Headquarters.
Read Full Story on businessinsider.com
