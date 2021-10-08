Manchin says FCC is providing $53.5M for West Virginia broadband
Manchin says FCC is providing $53.5M for West Virginia broadband
Lexi Lonas - The Hill on MSN.com
10/8/21
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) says the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is providing $53.5 million for the state’s broadband.
