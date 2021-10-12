Manhunt underway for shooter who pointed gun at random motorists, 1 shot in N. Houston
Manhunt underway for shooter who pointed gun at random motorists, 1 shot in N. Houston
Mycah Hatfield - abc13.com on MSN.com
10/12/21
In addition to shooting a man at a gas station, the gunman was seen pointing a pistol randomly at motorists along FM 1960.
