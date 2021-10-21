Many of Idaho's holiday events going virtual again for 2021
Many of Idaho's holiday events going virtual again for 2021
Katija Stjepovic (KTVB) - KTVB on MSN.com
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
The Boise Holiday Parade will be a virtual event, "to keep the parade in the minds of the people, for another year."
Read Full Story on ktvb.com
