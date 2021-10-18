Marlborough's 'Chino' Perez dazzles at first Framingham Fight Night
Marlborough's 'Chino' Perez dazzles at first Framingham Fight Night
Lenny Megliola, MetroWest Daily News - The MetroWest Daily News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Nelson "Chino" Perez of Marlborough was the main event at Fight Night in Framingham, October 16, 2021. Some 700 fans saw six professional bouts.
Read Full Story on metrowestdailynews.com
