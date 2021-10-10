Memorial motorcycle ride held for brothers killed during I-89 crash last month
Memorial motorcycle ride held for brothers killed during I-89 crash last month
Nicol Lally - WMUR9
10/10/21
A fundraiser was held in Bow on Sunday with the goal of raising money to build a memorial playground for the two brothers killed last month in a crash on I-89.
