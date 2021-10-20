Michigan women's basketball opens season No. 11 in AP poll, its highest ranking ever
Michigan women's basketball opens season No. 11 in AP poll, its highest ranking ever
Doug Feinberg - Yahoo! Sports
10/20/21
Michigan women's basketball returns three starters, including Naz Hillmon, from the squad that lost to Baylor in overtime in the Sweet 16 last season.
Relatability, rising fortunes put MSU football recruiting 'ahead of schedule'
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III named to AP midseason All-American team
Michigan and Northwestern to Play for George Jewett Trophy
