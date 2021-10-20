Million Air To Land in Hawaii
.
Million Air To Land in Hawaii
@AINonline - Ainonline.com
10/20/21
Million Air will add Hawaii to its FBO network starting early next year when a temporary facility opens at Honolulu’s Kalaeloa Airport.
