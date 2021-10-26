Mississippi's two U.S. attorney slots are still vacant 10 months into Biden's term
Mississippi's two U.S. attorney slots are still vacant 10 months into Biden's term
Bobby Harrison - Mississippi Today
10/26/21
When asked for an update on the U.S. attorney slots in Mississippi, a White House staffer said: “No news to share on this right now.”
Read Full Story on mississippitoday.org
