Missouri State men's basketball lands N.J. Benson — one of Illinois' top prospects
Missouri State men's basketball lands N.J. Benson — one of Illinois' top prospects
Wyatt D. Wheeler - Springfield News-Leader on MSN.com
10/1/21
Benson becomes the third Class of 2022 player to commit to Ford. He's joined by Jonathan Dunn (We Are United Prep) and Jalen Hampton (Link Year Prep).
