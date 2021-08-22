An initial autopsy has revealed few clues in the mystery of what happened to a California family found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest south of Yosemite. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju — as well as their family dog — were found dead at the Devil's Gulch area in the south fork of the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest Responding agencies treated the scene as a hazmat situation due to their uncertainty about the cause of the fatalities.