Most computer models show Nevada COVID cases continuing to fall
Most computer models show Nevada COVID cases continuing to fall
Mike Brunker - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/14/21
All COVID-19 metrics are showing marked improvement in Nevada and most models foresee new cases continuing to fall in the weeks and months ahead, a state expert said Thursday.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
