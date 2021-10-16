NC State women's soccer upsets No. 3 North Carolina, earns another top-5 win
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Portland Center Stage Commissions New Musical HOMBRES
NBA Entertaining Rankings: Most Exciting Teams to Watch
Child sex abuse victim: 'I'm still angry, but I haven't let him ruin my life'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Girls’ soccer: Plenty of contenders in Class A South tournament
Bangor referendums aimed at making future ballots more accessible for the visually impaired
Lakers welcome back Avery Bradley ‘with open arms’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What's next for Bake Off's Freya from modelling career to rumours of her own show and vegan cookbooks
Scarborough's Freya Cox reflects on her time in the Great British Bake Off tent
Hidden Hills Manufactured Housing Park proposed for South Street in Biddeford
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What's next for Bake Off's Freya from modelling career to rumours of her own show and vegan cookbooks
Girls’ soccer: Plenty of contenders in Class A South tournament
Two ward races for Biddeford City Council; others uncontested
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Grand Hotel in Scarborough should be a beacon of hospitality not tumbling into ruin - Jayne Dowle
Girls’ soccer: Plenty of contenders in Class A South tournament
Hidden Hills Manufactured Housing Park proposed for South Street in Biddeford
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NC State women's soccer upsets No. 3 North Carolina, earns another top-5 win
NC State Athletics - NCAA
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
NC State women's soccer beat No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday night, picking up its second top-5 win of the season.
Read Full Story on ncaa.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL