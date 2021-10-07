Nebraska retailers, consumer experts warn of potential holiday inventory shortages
Nebraska retailers, consumer experts warn of potential holiday inventory shortages
Dan Crisler - Omaha.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
With uncertain delivery schedules this holiday season, some Omaha retailers have been preparing for possible inventory shortages by ordering their items early.
Read Full Story on omaha.com
