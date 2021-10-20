Nevada basketball: Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield picked as Mountain West's player of year
Nevada basketball: Wolf Pack's Grant Sherfield picked as Mountain West's player of year
Duke Ritenhouse, Reno Gazette Journal - Reno Gazette-Journal
10/20/21
Sherfield, a junior, was named as the Mountain West’s preseason player of the year as the conference kicked off its annual two-day media gathering.
