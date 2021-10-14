New Grand Island veterans cemetery project on hold
New Grand Island veterans cemetery project on hold
Diamond Nunnally - KSNB Local4
10/14/21
The four-month long attempt at getting the down payment was a success but to get additional funding has proven to be a bigger challenge.
Read Full Story on ksnblocal4.com
