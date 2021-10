New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Voucher Purchases for Nine Envirotech Vehicles Valued at a Total of $882,000

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that the New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP or the "Program") has awarded nine vouchers with a total value of approximately $882,