New lawsuit: Wauwatosa's racial history led to Anderson shooting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Two huge Purdue volleyball matches highlight these can't-miss Week 8 showdowns
Athletes Unlimited to launch new women’s pro basketball league in 2022
Athletes Unlimited starts basketball league
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
WisDOT seeks public input for Viroqua Main Street updates
Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy: New U.S. women's pro basketball league is 'dope idea'
Athletes Unlimited to launch new women’s pro basketball league in 2022
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WisDOT seeks public input for Viroqua Main Street updates
Two huge Purdue volleyball matches highlight these can't-miss Week 8 showdowns
Christian Wood has his own process to follow in second season with Rockets
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Two huge Purdue volleyball matches highlight these can't-miss Week 8 showdowns
Athletes Unlimited to launch new women’s pro basketball league in 2022
Opinion: U.S.-China tensions simmer over Taiwan and trade
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New lawsuit: Wauwatosa's racial history led to Anderson shooting
Isiah Holmes - Wisconsin Examiner
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A new lawsuit over the shooting of Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016 connects his killing to the history of the suburb where he died
Read Full Story on wisconsinexaminer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
IN-DEPTH: A deep dive into unsolved murders and cold cases in Wisconsin
Who Wisconsin fans should be rooting for in other Big Ten games this weekend
WMC president: Shortages top two worries for Wisconsin businesses
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL