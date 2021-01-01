New Mexico's housing shortage for low-income renters
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Banks District EMS adds new ambulance based in Southern Upshur County
Animal shelter renovations get "a-paws"
Caputo confident in process of redistricting, selecting maps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Carl Lee Murray, Warren, Ohio
Khanna says he trusts Biden to work out a compromise to pass stalled legislation
A Special Wish: Jaymison, you’re going to Universal!
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
WVU Loses 3rd Straight to Texas Tech
Carl Lee Murray, Warren, Ohio
Biden, US Congress extend transportation funding
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
West Virginia governor: 'No chance' of vaccine mandate for students
Carl Lee Murray, Warren, Ohio
Banks District EMS adds new ambulance based in Southern Upshur County
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Mexico's housing shortage for low-income renters
Ariana Kraft - KRQE
Join the Community
shares
The housing shortage for low-income renters is a problem the state of New Mexico is no stranger to. However, the issue is heightened due to the economic downturn caused by the
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ongoing road projects advance Carlsbad's development
Revised social studies standards long overdue
One year into job, City Manager Ifo Pili approaching economic development with poverty in mind
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL