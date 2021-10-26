New Nebraska DMV service tracks driver's license and ID deliveries
New Nebraska DMV service tracks driver's license and ID deliveries
10/11 NOW - 1011 Now on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has launched an online service that tracks the production and mailing status of driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Read Full Story on 1011now.com
