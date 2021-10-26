New proposed Illinois Hispanic district is far from majority Hispanic
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opens in Los Angeles
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Everything you need to know about eating at Long Island raw bars
Calendar of Events From October 20 to October 30
Haunted Long Island: 8 Sites To Visit By Halloween
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
36 of the cosiest winter breaks in the UK
Joe Saladino for Oyster Bay supervisor
Pulsate Seeks Second Stakes Win In Friday’s Oyster Bay
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Ropes & Gray Names 24 New Partners
Meet The Candidates: Kevin McKenna For Oyster Bay Town Supervisor
Meet The Candidates: Amanda Field For Oyster Bay Town Supervisor
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Great Things to Do in Oyster Bay with Kids: History, Nature, and More
This Seaside Town Is All About Storytelling and Southern Comforts
36 of the cosiest winter breaks in the UK
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New proposed Illinois Hispanic district is far from majority Hispanic
Lynn Sweet - Chicago Sun-Times
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
State Democrats drafting the new congressional map are poised to sacrifice either Marie Newman or Sean Casten, both Democrats, to make room for another Hispanic district.
Read Full Story on chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Let's get the word out about Illinois and EVs
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccines for Kids as Young as 5, Booster Shot Side Effects
Missing Illinois grad student Jelani Day drowned, coroner says
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL