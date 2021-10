No. 19/RV Harvard Football Cruises Over Lafayette in Last Tuneup before Ivy League Showdown against Undefeated No. 20/25 Princeton

In its last non-conference matchup of the season, No. 19/RV Harvard (5-0, 2-0 Ivy) raced out to an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a 30-3 victory against Lafayette (2-5, 1-1 Patriot League).