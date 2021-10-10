No. 3 Iowa turns back No. 4 Penn State in Big Ten clash, 23-20
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Sarah Potenza, Elvis Costello and more
I Set Out to Build the Next Library of Alexandria. Now I Wonder: Will There Be Libraries in 25 Years?
A Medium Meets His Match (and Gives Her a ‘Full-on Reading’)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Where is Daniel Biechele Now?
RI tax collectors looking to turn up the pressure on delinquents
The best 5 picks for must reads from the Providence Journal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
US Immigration Agency Overwhelmed by 20,000 Afghan Humanitarian Requests
A Resting Place for All: North Burial Ground – Architecture Critic Morgan
Girls soccer: Nokomis rallies past Cony in Class B North prelim game
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Body of missing N.H. boy believed to be found
US Immigration Agency Overwhelmed by 20,000 Afghan Humanitarian Requests
Officials believe they found the body of a missing young boy
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Girls soccer: Nokomis rallies past Cony in Class B North prelim game
6 things we learned from Newport County high school football teams in Week 7
Ghost hunter investigated Dracula’s castle
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No. 3 Iowa turns back No. 4 Penn State in Big Ten clash, 23-20
Erick Smith - Yahoo
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Iowa scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Penn State in a tense, defensive matchup of Big Ten unbeatens.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season
Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OSU's loss at Iowa State
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State score: Cyclones upset previously unbeaten Cowboys, shaking up Big 12 race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL