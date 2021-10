No. 9 Notre Dame's rally falls short in a 24-13 loss to No. 7 Cincinnati, snapping the Irish's 26-game home winning streak

Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 on Saturday. Notre Dame’s 26-game home winning streak came to an end.