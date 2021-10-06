No hugs for now – Public art leaders hope vandalism not cause of fallen Founders Park sculpture
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including King Richard’s Faire And The Salem Zombie Walk
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
5 Things To Do This Weekend, Including King Richard’s Faire And The Salem Zombie Walk
Downtown Winston-Salem parking validation process leaves customers with hefty fines
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
At the Peabody Essex Museum, a new exhibit reclaims what it means to be a 'witch'
Peace Officers: a New Division of Salem Police Department
Winston-Salem man volunteers to help middle school students get necessary school supplies
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oregon OSHA administrator resigns to take job with Washington state
As life becomes increasingly ‘online’, the Forsyth County Digital Equity Plan seeks to bring digital access to more families
Peace Officers: a New Division of Salem Police Department
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Culver football plagued by turnovers against Salem Academy
Salem Coronavirus Rapid Tests Find 11 Cases In 3 Days: Patch PM
Winston-Salem man shot multiple times during attempted robbery
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No hugs for now – Public art leaders hope vandalism not cause of fallen Founders Park sculpture
Jeff Keeling - WJHL-TV
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
I Wanna Hug You,” a fiberglass-based sculpture in Founders Park, is rooted in Baltimore, Maryland artist Dave Eassa’s reflection about what is
Read Full Story on wjhl.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How losing Rennia Davis has 'forced some growth' for Tennessee Lady Vols
Tennessee Titans: One defensive statistic that's truly hard to explain
Tennessee football: It's early, but Tiyon Evans is rekindling memories of Alvin Kamara
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL