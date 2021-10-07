Northern Oil inks $154M deal for North Dakota oil properties
Northern Oil inks $154M deal for North Dakota oil properties
Mike Hughlett - StarTribune
10/7/21
It's the third acquisition — for a total of $382.2 million — the company has made in the past nine months, and the largest
Read Full Story on startribune.com
