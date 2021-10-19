NTSB has identified 'an additional 21 cars with wheel problems' as Metro investigation continues, says Del. Norton
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Peru Sweet Onions Meet Year-Round Demand
West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Result for October 10 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh
TikTok adds yet another devious challenge for an already overwhelmed school system
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
North Idaho animal shelter brings adoptable dogs to hang out with healthcare workers
7 Wineries You Will Fall In Love With In Idaho’s Lewis-Clark Valley
America's Worst Nuclear Disaster May Have Been Caused By A Goosing
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
William R. Schubert, 92
Rahm Emanuel’s Confirmation Hearing Falls On Laquan McDonald’s Death Anniversary
The quest for No. 9: Sandpoint boys soccer looks to add another title to its trophy case
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'Pure con-artist': South Bay mom accused in teen sex parties extradited from Idaho
Rahm Emanuel’s Confirmation Hearing Falls On Laquan McDonald’s Death Anniversary
Car chase ends in arrest
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The quest for No. 9: Sandpoint boys soccer looks to add another title to its trophy case
MAF says team in Haiti staying safe and vigilant after 17 people kidnapped
COVID-19 cases decline in Idaho, but Idaho isn’t out of the woods yet
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NTSB has identified 'an additional 21 cars with wheel problems' as Metro investigation continues, says Del. Norton
Tom Dempsey (WUSA) - WUSA9 on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Delegate Norton met on Tuesday with NTSB members, who reported that 514 of WMATA's 748 7000 series train cars had been inspected.
Read Full Story on wusa9.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fine print: Sheriff's log Oct. 10-16
Freedom House Welcomes Emily Waechter as COO and Anne Richard as Distinguished Fellow and Afghanistan Coordination Lead
Handing out midseason awards for 2021 college football season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL