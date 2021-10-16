Nursing students graduate at Genesee Valley BOCES
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Engaged to Fiance Brett 4 Months After Going Instagram Official
Arizona Cardinals’ bilingual broadcaster embracing Mexican American roots
'A precious gem of a temple': Peek inside the Mesa LDS temple ahead of its reopening tours
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bellator 268’s Vadim Nemkov: Opponent Change Didn’t Alter Training
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and prediction
The highs and lows of Country Thunder Arizona 2021
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
I gave birth to a giant 14lb boy – he was so huge I had C-section & he went straight into 9-month-old’s clothes
Phoenix Mercury WNBA Finals life hinges on containing Copper in Game 4
Tempe historical records find schools, parks, street names linked to KKK members
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Buffs extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout
I gave birth to a giant 14lb boy – he was so huge I had C-section & he went straight into 9-month-old’s clothes
Phoenix Mercury WNBA Finals life hinges on containing Copper in Game 4
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Buffs extends Arizona skid to 18 games with 34-0 shutout
Teacher to roll out new ‘Mortimer the Moose’ book
Salvadoran pupusas, canasta tacos and frog legs: 3 best bites I ate in Phoenix this week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nursing students graduate at Genesee Valley BOCES
- The Daily News Online
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The Genesee Valley BOCES School of Practical Nursing celebrated 24 graduates during an Oct. 8 ceremony in Leicester.
Read Full Story on thedailynewsonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Bills' Safeties Make Taking top off Defense Nearly Impossible
Tom Coughlin toughing out severe injury helped inspire Giants to Super Bowl
Bills have plan on Monday night for Titans' Derrick Henry, who faces different Buffalo defense this season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL