NY, NJ, CT, PA to share gun crime data in effort to prevent violence
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
Another rift opens on RI's political left: Co-op's Mendes evolves on abortion
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The 7 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy for Q4 2021
Spooky Rhode Island home that inspired movie The Conjuring hits market for $1.2million after owners see ‘ghosts’ inside
E. Providence Man Running 2021 Boston Marathon For Rett Syndrome
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
15 best US trips to book now, from budget to blow out
October audiobooks: Tag along with George Washington on a Newport road trip
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jo Yu Ri Talks About Her Goals As A Solo Artist, Working With Lee Seok Hoon For Duet, And More
Where's my school bus? Schools all around RI are struggling with a bus driver shortage
Sheey Auto Stores, DCD Automotive among buyers in 4 dealership acquisitions
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 8
October audiobooks: Tag along with George Washington on a Newport road trip
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NY, NJ, CT, PA to share gun crime data in effort to prevent violence
By MARK SCOLFORO - abc7NY
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The governors of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed an agreement to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement.
Read Full Story on abc7ny.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Jersey Devils Cut Three More; 31 Remain in Camp
Kamala Harris Visits New Jersey To Push For Child Care, Vaccines
Stolen birds worth nearly $2K returned to pet store in New Jersey
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL