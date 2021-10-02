Obituary: Robert G. O'Malley
Obituary: Robert G. O'Malley
10/2/21
Robert G. O’Malley passed away Sept. 27, 2021 after a long illness. He was the son of George and Marie (Wright) of Exeter, N.H. who predeceased him in death. Bob was born in Exeter, N.H. on Feb. 14, 1937.
