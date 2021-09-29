Ocean City seasonal workforce housing gets major boost with 54-bed project
.
Ocean City seasonal workforce housing gets major boost with 54-bed project
Kathleen Stubbs, The Daily Times - DelmarvaNow on MSN.com
9/29/21
A 54-bed project on Dorchester Street will begin to help chip away at a workforce housing need in Ocean City, Md.
Read Full Story on delmarvanow.com
